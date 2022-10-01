rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain

Editorial use only

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3307015A farmer plants soybeans in Montgomery County, Md., May 12, 2020.USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain…Save

A farmer plants soybeans in Montgomery County, Md., May 12, 2020.

USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Editorial use only 
Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A farmer plants soybeans in Montgomery County, Md., May 12, 2020.

USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More