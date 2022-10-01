Arlington Public Schools (APS) provides Grab-and-Go Meals during the COVID-19 closure at Kenmore Middle School.

The program will help fill a need in the community, particularly among those eligible for free or reduced price meals at school, as families hunker down during state-wide closures. The current APS sites are located strategically throughout the county and are within one mile of 90 percent of the free and reduced eligible students. USDA photo by Tom Witham

