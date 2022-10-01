rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Birds swoop around U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Wildlife Services (WS) Airport Wildlife Hazard Management Program Wildlife Biologist Michael Pacheco, watching him as he searches for their nests attached to the walls of the concrete culvert passageway between ponds on the base golf course, and between two active runways, part of his applied Integrated Wildlife Damage Management (IWDM) at Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) - Randolph, Texas, on April 23, 2020.

USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr

