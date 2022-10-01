Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and CEO Coastal Sunbelt Produce John Corso tour the distribution facility in Laurel, MD on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Coastal supports the Farmers to Families Food Box Program delivering American grown fresh fruit and fresh vegetable boxes to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need. USDA photo by Meghan Rodgers. Original public domain image from Flickr