U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) District Conservationist for Arkansas Derrek Nokes, and State Grazing Lands Specialists such as Jeremy Huff assisted Kenny and Annette Sites with a conservation plan that includes prescribed grazing (528); and the forage and biomass planting (524) of the pastures, in Sheridan, AR, on June 27, 2019.

Prescribed Grazing manages the harvest of vegetation by grazing and/or browsing animals.



This improves or maintains desired species composition and vigor of plant communities. Improves or maintains quantity and quality of forage for grazing and browsing animals’ health and productivity. Improves or maintains surface and/or subsurface water quality and quantity. Improve or maintain riparian and watershed function. Reduce accelerated soil erosion and maintain or improve soil condition. Improve or maintain the quantity and quality of food and/or cover available for wildlife. Manage fine fuel loads to achieve desired conditions.



Forage and Biomass Planting establishes adapted and/or compatible species, varieties, or cultivars of herbaceous species suitable for pasture, hay, or biomass production.



These pastures improve or maintain livestock nutrition and/or health. Provide or increase forage supply during periods of low forage production. Reduce soil erosion. Improve soil and water quality. Produce feedstock for biofuel or energy production



USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.



Original public domain image from Flickr.