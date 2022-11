U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (red jacket) visits Butterball turkey processing plant in Mount Olive, NC, on February 11, 2019.

He is greeted by Al Jansen, Executive VP, Marketing and Sales, Dr. Alice Johnson, Senior VP of Food Safety, Animal Care & Government Relations, National Turkey Federation President: Joel Brandenberger and led on the tour by Mike Bliss, VP of Operations. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr