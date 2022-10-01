SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3308882SaveSaveFashion sale shopping template vector promotional aesthetic ad bannerMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 39.08 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 39.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSaveDownloadFashion sale shopping template vector promotional aesthetic ad bannerMore