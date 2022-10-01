SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3308891SaveSaveFashion sale shopping template psd promotional aesthetic ad banner setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 136.75 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllSaveDownloadFashion sale shopping template psd promotional aesthetic ad banner setMore