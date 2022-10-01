Porpla manaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3308917SaveSavePresentation template psd set for earth tone fashionMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 151.03 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontAlegreya Sans by Juan Pablo del PeralDownload Alegreya Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadPresentation template psd set for earth tone fashionMore