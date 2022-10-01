Porpla manaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3308970SaveSaveSocial media post template vector set for earth tone fashionMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 34.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontSaveDownloadSocial media post template vector set for earth tone fashionMore