Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3309053SaveSaveEndleaves of Art (1929) pattern in high resolution by Charles Goy. riginal from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2625 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2836 x 3781 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2836 x 3781 px | 300 dpi | 61.4 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadEndleaves of Art (1929) pattern in high resolution by Charles Goy. riginal from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More