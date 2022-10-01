rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Rijksmuseum (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3309055Lam&eacute; in pink and green (1929) pattern in high resolution by Charles Goy. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…Save

Lamé in pink and green (1929) pattern in high resolution by Charles Goy. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Lamé in pink and green (1929) pattern in high resolution by Charles Goy. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More