Edit ImageCropMoss1SaveSaveEdit Imageillustrationantiquecoffeecoffee vintage artartvintagedesigndrawingVintage coffee grinder psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Archie ThompsonMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 2750 x 3214 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1027 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2750 x 3214 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCoffee shop logo template, cream editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605284/coffee-shop-logo-template-cream-editable-designView licenseCoffee grinder object cutout psd, collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041238/coffee-grinder-object-cutout-psd-collage-elementView licenseCoffee shop logo template, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605641/coffee-shop-logo-template-pink-editable-designView licenseVintage coffee grinder vector illustration, remixed from the artwork by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3414020/premium-illustration-vector-antique-archie-thompson-artView licenseTea & coffee Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804614/tea-coffee-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoffee grinder isolated vintage object on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918331/image-art-vintage-woodenView licenseSpecial drink menu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612749/special-drink-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoffee grinder illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705493/coffee-grinder-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBarista needed poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730498/barista-needed-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoffee grinder vintage illustration psd. Digitally remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11043940/psd-white-background-art-vintageView licenseBarista training poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730450/barista-training-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoffee Grinder (ca. 1940) by Archie Thompson. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3365940/free-illustration-image-antique-archie-thompson-artFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast quote Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092493/breakfast-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseCoffee grinder png on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041237/png-art-stickerView licenseCoffee shop Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092515/coffee-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseCoffee Grinder (ca. 1940) by Archie Thompson. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3340445/free-illustration-image-antique-archie-thompson-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug mockup, vintage ceramic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441537/coffee-mug-mockup-vintage-ceramic-designView licensePNG Coffee grinder vintage illustration, transparent background. Digitally remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11043960/png-white-background-artView licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207292/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseCoffee Mill (ca. 1941) by Archie Thompson. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3366867/free-illustration-image-antique-archie-thompson-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15206962/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseCoffee grinder, vintage illustration. Digitally remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10862229/image-white-background-art-vintageView licenseArt of coffee Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843700/art-coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage coffee grinder png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3406426/free-illustration-png-coffee-antique-archie-thompsonView licenseBrown vintage cafe logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337307/brown-vintage-cafe-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVintage coffee mill psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403857/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView licenseWhite cafe vintage logo template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495193/white-cafe-vintage-logo-template-customizable-designView licenseCoffee mill object cutout psd, collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041194/coffee-mill-object-cutout-psd-collage-elementView licenseTropical cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739870/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView licenseVintage coffee grinder psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Frank McEntee & Wayne Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403739/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView licenseRomantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseCoffee grinder vintage illustration psd. Digitally remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11043945/psd-art-vintage-woodView licenseGround coffee label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14761895/ground-coffee-label-templateView licenseCoffee grinder object cutout psd, collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041160/coffee-grinder-object-cutout-psd-collage-elementView licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207005/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseVintage coffee mill vector illustration, remixed from the artwork by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3414015/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView licenseVintage flowers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680973/vintage-flowers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoffee mill, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772872/coffee-mill-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe poetry cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103871/the-poetry-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoffee mill isolated vintage object on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918288/image-art-vintage-woodenView license