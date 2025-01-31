Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebalance scalescaleweighing scalevintage measuringantiqueweights vintagevintage scale lawweight balanceVintage scale psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Robert W.R. TaylorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2857 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2857 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWeight loss program poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887608/weight-loss-program-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage scale illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Robert W.R. Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3415269/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView licenseDiet tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627279/diet-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScales for Weighing Gold (ca.1940) by Robert W.R. Taylor. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362678/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseScale weighing money collage element, ideas remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853649/scale-weighing-money-collage-element-ideas-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage balance scales psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403432/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView licenseFinance & idea scale, business remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855827/finance-idea-scale-business-remix-designView licenseVintage scale psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Peter Conninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403890/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView licenseWeight loss program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624889/weight-loss-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage scale psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by George V. Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403564/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView licenseScale weighing money collage element, ideas remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855828/scale-weighing-money-collage-element-ideas-remix-editable-designView licenseBalance scale collage element, justice design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724516/balance-scale-collage-element-justice-design-psdView licenseFinance & idea scale, business remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854402/finance-idea-scale-business-remix-designView licenseShaker scales object cutout psd, collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042660/shaker-scales-object-cutout-psd-collage-elementView licenseWeight loss program blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887610/weight-loss-program-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVintage scale illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Peter Conninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3415218/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView licenseWeight loss program Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887654/weight-loss-program-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage balance scales illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3413909/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView licenseScale weighing money collage element, property remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853602/scale-weighing-money-collage-element-property-remix-editable-designView licenseBalance scale, measurement designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724439/balance-scale-measurement-designView licenseiPhone mockup in smart home, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8090864/iphone-mockup-smart-home-editable-designView licenseBalance scales collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6725421/psd-sticker-vintage-artView licenseMoney & property scale, finance remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855821/money-property-scale-finance-remix-designView licenseVintage scale illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by George V. Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3415291/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView licenseFeeling overweight? poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523188/feeling-overweight-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBalance scales vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6725368/balance-scales-vintage-illustrationView licenseWeight loss program poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602782/weight-loss-program-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBalance scale sticker, justice vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16621667/balance-scale-sticker-justice-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScale weighing money collage element, property remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855822/scale-weighing-money-collage-element-property-remix-editable-designView licenseBalance Scales (c. 1939) by Ruth Buker. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391544/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseMoney & property scale, finance remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854401/money-property-scale-finance-remix-designView licenseShaker Scales (ca.1941) by George V. Vezolles. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3370414/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseWeight loss Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723526/weight-loss-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker scales, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773995/shaker-scales-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFeeling overweight? Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523189/feeling-overweight-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseShaker scales isolated vintage object on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918371/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseMoney & idea brown iPhone wallpaper, scale designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855831/money-idea-brown-iphone-wallpaper-scale-designView licenseShaker scales png on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042656/png-art-stickerView licenseMoney & idea scale iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854440/money-idea-scale-iphone-wallpaperView licenseScales (1935–1942) by Peter Connin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362677/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license