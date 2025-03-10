rawpixel
Vintage saddle psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Eva Fox & Harry Mann Waddell
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057885/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage saddle illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Eva Fox & Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3414084/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView license
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saddle (ca.1936) by Eva Fox & Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3340411/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage horse riders transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232411/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Side Saddle–California Syle (ca.1937) by Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3370375/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Horse show Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272304/horse-show-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Vintage saddle png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Eva Fox & Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3409495/free-illustration-png-saddle-paintView license
Equestrian template for social media post
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272310/equestrian-template-for-social-media-postView license
Cider Press (ca. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3376860/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding & stallion story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272479/horse-riding-stallion-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Dirk (1935–1942) by A. Regli and Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3387504/free-illustration-image-regli-and-harry-mann-waddell-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding & stallion blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272478/horse-riding-stallion-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Bell (From a Locomotive), (ca. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell & Edith Towner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391629/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Horse show story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272494/horse-show-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Armchair (1940) by Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391620/free-illustration-image-antique-armchair-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolour skull design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15256105/editable-watercolour-skull-design-element-setView license
Architectural Detail (1935–1942) by Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391527/free-illustration-image-antique-architectural-detail-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolour skull design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15256084/editable-watercolour-skull-design-element-setView license
Cowhide Trunk (ca. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368240/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Clownfish marine life nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662010/clownfish-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Ring Bit (ca.1936) by Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3370464/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Equestrian template for social story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272461/equestrian-template-for-social-storyView license
Bell, From a Locomotive (ca.1937) by Harry Mann Waddell. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3365494/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Equestrian blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272460/equestrian-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Leather saddle object cutout psd, collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042170/leather-saddle-object-cutout-psd-collage-elementView license
Horse riding & stallion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272307/horse-riding-stallion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Leather saddle isolated vintage object on white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918316/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Horse show blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272492/horse-show-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Leather saddle illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705476/leather-saddle-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView license
Botanical plant book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView license
Leather saddle png on transparent background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042168/png-art-stickerView license
Editable watercolour skull design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15256515/editable-watercolour-skull-design-element-setView license
Vintage spur psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Robert W.R. Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403500/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView license
Editable vintage the Eiffel tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267285/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
McLellan Saddle (1938) by Walter Praefke. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3387457/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Editable colorful watercolor house design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339085/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView license
Side Saddle (ca.1939) by Bertha Semple. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3370412/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Western clothing brand Instagram story template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194596/png-horse-animalView license
Leather Saddle (ca. 1940) by William McAuley. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3387424/free-illustration-image-horse-drawing-antique-artFree Image from public domain license