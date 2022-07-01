https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403741Edit ImageCropCustom TextEdit ImageSaveSaveRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsVintage clock face psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Gene LuedkeMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free