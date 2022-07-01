Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403950Edit ImageCropCustom TextEdit ImageSaveSaveVintage floral pitcher psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Paul WardMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2595 x 3244 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2595 x 3244 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free