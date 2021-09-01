Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3404095Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCute donut template vector for social media story make it sweetMoreCute donut template vector for social media story make it sweetMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.9 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.9 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.9 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.9 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 8001 px | 300 dpiEdit TemplateCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sniglet by Haley FiegeDownload Sniglet fontMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesPSDEditableDesignPhoto