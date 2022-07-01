https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3404364Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsHand drawn crown element vector cute stickerMoreHand drawn crown element vector cute stickerMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGEPS | 6.75 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesPSDPNGPhoto