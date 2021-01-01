https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3404488Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPink floral template psd for social media story quote make your dream become your realityMorePremiumInfoView personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.38 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.38 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.38 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.38 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sniglet by Haley FiegeDownload Sniglet fontPink floral template psd for social media story quote make your dream become your realityMore