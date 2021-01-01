https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3404739Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage mortar and pestle png illustration set, remixed from public domain collectionMorePremiumID : 3404739View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3500 x 3500 pxCompatible with :Vintage mortar and pestle png illustration set, remixed from public domain collectionMore