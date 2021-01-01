https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3409495Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage saddle png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Eva Fox & Harry Mann WaddellMorePremiumID : 3409495View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2962 x 2962 pxCompatible with :Vintage saddle png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Eva Fox & Harry Mann WaddellMore