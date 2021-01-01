https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3414320Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDigital learning education template psd technology social media postMorePremiumID : 3414320View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.82 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.82 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDigital learning education template psd technology social media postMore