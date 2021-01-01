https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3415187Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage shop sign illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Renee A. MonfalconeMorePremiumID : 3415187View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 19.95 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage shop sign illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Renee A. MonfalconeMore