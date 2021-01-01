https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3417560Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextScience education technology template psd social media storyMorePremiumID : 3417560View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.26 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.26 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontScience education technology template psd social media storyMore