https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3417563Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextScience education technology template psd social media storyMorePremiumID : 3417563View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.29 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.29 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontScience education technology template psd social media storyMore