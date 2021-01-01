rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3418141
Staff ID badge template psd for tech company corporate identity
Edit Mockup
Save
Custom Text

Staff ID badge template psd for tech company corporate identity

More
Premium
ID : 
3418141

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundPoppins by Indian Type Foundry
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Staff ID badge template psd for tech company corporate identity

More