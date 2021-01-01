https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3418205Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWhite textured poster template vector with an empty room is a story waiting to happen textMorePremiumID : 3418205View personal and business license VectorEPS | 74.9 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllWhite textured poster template vector with an empty room is a story waiting to happen textMore