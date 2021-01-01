https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3418598Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPride month template vector with love has no gender quote for posterMorePremiumID : 3418598View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 3.21 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 3.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Linden Hill by Barry SchwartzDownload Linden Hill fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllPride month template vector with love has no gender quote for posterMore