https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3418730Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRainbow color template vector for pride monthMorePremiumID : 3418730View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.87 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.87 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Linden Hill by Barry SchwartzDownload Linden Hill fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllRainbow color template vector for pride monthMore