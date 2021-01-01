https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3418976Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChocolate frosting texture background close-upMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3418976View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 6842 x 4561 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 6842 x 4561 px | 300 dpi | 178.6 MBFree DownloadChocolate frosting texture background close-upMore