https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/34298Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Group of International Business People Are Having a Round Table MeetingMorePremiumInfoView personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2325 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5340 x 3548 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5340 x 3548 px | 300 dpi | 108.46 MBA Group of International Business People Are Having a Round Table MeetingMore