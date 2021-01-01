https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3452769Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCoffee quote template psd for social media post taste of happinessMorePremiumID : 3452769View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 42.32 MBFacebook Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 42.32 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontAlegreya Sans by Juan Pablo del PeralDownload Alegreya Sans fontDownload AllCoffee quote template psd for social media post taste of happinessMore