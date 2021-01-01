https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3474018Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed arrow clay texture pointing up hand craft graphic for kidsMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3474018View personal and business license JPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi Presentation TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi Facebook Cover TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi Blog Banner TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi Twitter Post TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Youtube TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi HD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi 4K HD TIFF 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 51.54 MBFree DownloadRed arrow clay texture pointing up hand craft graphic for kidsMore