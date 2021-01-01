https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3475306Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCoffee lover template vector for social media story roasting with heartMorePremiumID : 3475306View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.52 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.52 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontCoffee lover template vector for social media story roasting with heartMore