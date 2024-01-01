rawpixel
The River Oise near Pontoise (1873) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3481127

View CC0 License

