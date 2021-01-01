https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3486147Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHouseplant quote template vector, life is short buy more and more houseplantsMorePremiumID : 3486147View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 60.59 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 60.59 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 60.59 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 60.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontHouseplant quote template vector, life is short buy more and more houseplantsMore