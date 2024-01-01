rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Rue Saint-Romain, Rouen, 1st plate (1896) print in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Sterling and…
Rue Saint-Romain, Rouen, 1st plate (1896) print in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3491374

View CC0 License

