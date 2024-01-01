https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3491671Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBathers Wrestling (ca. 1896) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3491671View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 977 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2850 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3257 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3257 px | 300 dpi | 74.58 MBFree DownloadBathers Wrestling (ca. 1896) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More