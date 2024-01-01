rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3491786
Bathers Wrestling (ca. 1896) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Bathers Wrestling (ca. 1896) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3491786

View CC0 License

Bathers Wrestling (ca. 1896) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

