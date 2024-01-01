https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3500122Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnow effect at the Hermitage (1875) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3500122View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 881 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2568 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6131 x 4499 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6131 x 4499 px | 300 dpi | 157.87 MBFree DownloadSnow effect at the Hermitage (1875) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More