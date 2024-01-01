rawpixel
The Beet Harvest (1881) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3500135

View CC0 License

