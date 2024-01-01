https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3500321Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman and Child at the Well (1882) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3500321View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2399 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2399 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 41.22 MBFree DownloadWoman and Child at the Well (1882) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More