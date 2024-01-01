https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3510740Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHampton Court Green (1891) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3510740View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 883 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2575 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3014 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3014 px | 300 dpi | 70.68 MBFree DownloadHampton Court Green (1891) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More