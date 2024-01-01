rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3541542
Peasant Woman Carrying Two Bundles of Hay (1883) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3541542

View CC0 License

