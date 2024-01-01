rawpixel
The Pont Royal and the Pavillon de Flore (1903) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Public Institution Paris…
The Pont Royal and the Pavillon de Flore (1903) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

