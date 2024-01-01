https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3542884Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPiette's House at Montfoucault (1874) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3542884View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2337 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6206 x 4143 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6206 x 4143 px | 300 dpi | 147.16 MBFree DownloadPiette's House at Montfoucault (1874) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More