https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3543151Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSelf Portrait (ca. 1898) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3543151View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2008 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5417 x 9443 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5417 x 9443 px | 300 dpi | 292.74 MBFree DownloadSelf Portrait (ca. 1898) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More