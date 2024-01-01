rawpixel
The Louvre from the Pont Neuf (1902) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro Original from the Sterling and Francine…
The Louvre from the Pont Neuf (1902) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3543272

View CC0 License

