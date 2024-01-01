rawpixel
Chestnut trees in Osny (1883) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3543314

View CC0 License

